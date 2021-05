Brandon McManus has finished as a top-10 kicker in Fantasy each of the past two seasons. But really, he's been even more consistent than that, notching at least 80% of his field goal tries in five of his past six seasons. The Broncos offense has set him up for at least 32 attempts in those five of six seasons as well, resulting in good Fantasy numbers. McManus is an easy guy to target with your last pick on Draft Day.