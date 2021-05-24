Braxton Berrios will compete for a role to be a reserve receiver for the Jets this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. At best, Berrios could be No. 5 on the depth chart behind Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole, and that's not including if Jamison Crowder remains on the team. It's doubtful Berrios would see enough targets to warrant Fantasy consideration in that role. In 2020 with the Jets, Berrios benefitted when Crowder was out due to injury, scoring at least 11 PPR points in three of the four games Crowder missed, so that could be something to monitor this year. But heading into the season, Berrios should be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.