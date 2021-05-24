Breshad Perriman signed with the Lions this offseason, and he should be among their top three receivers this year. Hopefully Perriman can get on the same page with new quarterback Jared Goff and play at a high level, but Perriman will likely continue to be too inconsistent to trust. He spent 2020 with the Jets and had four games with at least 11 PPR points, but he also had seven games with five PPR points or less. Perriman isn't worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues, but he could become a waiver-wire addition during the season.