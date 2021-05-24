The Texans' depth chart at tight end is pretty thin, so it's not out of the question Jordan, a fifth-round pick out of Miami, could play a role. He was a productive big-play receiver in college who played well as a young freshman and had 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior before leaving early for the draft. Jordan is a decent athlete who could emerge as the Texans' top tight end pretty early on. He probably wouldn't be much more than a streamer even if that did happen, at least as a rookie, and even in Rookie-only or Dynasty leagues, Jordan is a pretty fringy prospect.