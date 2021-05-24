At one point in 2020, Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris declared Brian Hill the team's new lead back. That didn't last very long. Hill lacks the elusiveness in space, tackle-breaking ability and route-running to be a true featured back. While his second gear/acceleration may have been his calling card entering the NFL, it wasn't exactly on display in 2020. Now, he'll get an opportuity to reset his value on the Titans in a backfield that struggled to find consistency at RB when spelling Derrick Henry in 2020. He'll compete with second-year RB Darrynton Evans for the No. 2 role, but he won't be Fantasy relevant unless Henry goes down with injury for an extended period.