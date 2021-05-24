Von Miller's return along with a revamped secondary highlighted by additions Kyle Fuller and rookie Patrick Surtain II is making the Broncos DST among Fantasy's trendiest late-round picks. Should they be? It's been a while since they've been good in Fantasy -- you'd have to go all the way back to 2016 to find the last time they finished as a top-12 option. Also, the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders make up 6/17ths of their schedule, and the Ravens, Steelers and Cowboys are also on the slate. The rest of their 2021 opponents aren't exactly scary, so if you're willing to stomach those tougher matchups, then the Broncos DST are worth the grab with your third- or second-to-last pick on Draft Day.