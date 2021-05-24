The Browns defense was pretty close to average in 2020, but in some ways they were worse. They scored two combined Fantasy points in great streaming spots late against the Jaguars and Jets just weeks after turning in their best performance of the season against the Eagles. With the additions of Greg Newsome, Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson, and Takkarist McKinley this offseason, the Browns profile as a borderline top-12 defense in 2021. They may be a streaming option this season, but not in Week 1 in Kansas City.