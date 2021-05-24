Rangy second-year receiver Bryan Edwards might have a shot to help the Raiders offense this season. Unlike speedsters John Brown and Henry Ruggs, Edwards gives Las Vegas a big, physical target along the outside. That combined with any progress he makes this summer should put him in position to at least compete for some solid playing time. Edwards was a polished, savvy receiver coming out of South Carolina, but one with a litany of injuries. Staying healthy is also a factor. We'd speculate on Edwards with a late pick in the deepest of seasonal leagues and with a late pick in Dynasty/keeper start-up drafts.