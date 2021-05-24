Very few defensive coordinators send extra blitzers more than Buccaneers coordinator Todd Bowles. In Fantasy, pressure is the name of the game when it comes to generating consistent points for a DST. While touchdowns are fluky, pressure can create turnovers, sacks and fumbles -- and most leagues award points for all those events. Adding Joe Tryon to the mix as a situational pass rusher will only further boost their value. The Bucs DST finished in the top 10 in 2020 and returns all key starters. They make for an excellent draft target for those who (wisely) wait until the final rounds to draft their DST.