A Week 17 showcase game for Pringle put him on the Fantasy periphery, but it'll take a very strong preseason for him to become even remotely relevant in Fantasy. The undrafted receiver out of Kansas State has modest size and a 75.8% career catch rate on his side but otherwise figures to toil as a backup while also returning kicks for the Chiefs in 2021. That's why he may only get taken with a mercy pick very late in the deepest of long-term Fantasy drafts.