C.J. Board will compete for a reserve role with the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's not worth drafting in most formats. In 2020, Board appeared in 14 games for the Giants, but he combined for just 18 PPR points on the season. At best, Board could be the No. 6 receiver for the Giants behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross, but it's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact when everyone is healthy.