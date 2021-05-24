Calvin Ridley is yet another excellent example of why it's a dangerous game to overate combine metrics in evaluating the wide receiver position. Ridley separated with ease at Alabama, using nuanced and advanced route-running to create separation against all types of man coverage. His skill set translated immediately at the NFL level and he enters 2021 as one of the game's best route runners and safest draft picks, specifically in PPR formats. Ridley's profile suggests a Stefon Diggs-esque jump in 2021, but with Julio Jones still in the offense and rookie Kyle Pitts joining the battle for targets, the kind of volume necessary for that kind of Fantasy-related jump may not be there. Regardless, Ridley is a high-floor target at the Round 2/3 turn.