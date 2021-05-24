Rams running back Cam Akers is a popular breakout candidate. That's not surprising after coach Sean McVay said this offseason that he views Akers as "an every-down back" and "a special player." Akers didn't rate highly in Pro Football Focus' elusiveness metric (37th out of 63 qualifiers) nor in yards after contact per attempt (2.84, 34th out of 63), and he also struggled in short-yardage conversions (50% success rate over 26 tries including 1 of 4 on goal-to-go plays). But what he did do was produce good numbers in a lead back role late in the year after he got over a rib injury. His final six games, playoffs included, saw him score three times, run for 561 yards on 132 carries and catch 11 passes for 147 more yards. That makes for a 17-game pace of just over 2,000 total yards. Whether or not he can play 17 games remains to be seen, but the Rams seem committed to him after giving Akers at least 15 carries in each of those final six games -- and over 20 carries in four. A challenging schedule notwithstanding, people will draft Akers with the idea he'll have a shot at over 300 touches in an improved Rams offense. That'll make him an easy pick between 12th and 18th overall in just about every league.