Cam Newton is back with the Patriots this season, and hopefully Year 2 goes better than Year 1. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. In one-quarterback leagues, Newton is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats. The biggest thing to monitor with Newton is if he can hold off rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, but all indications are Newton will open the season as the starter. Newton replaced Tom Brady in New England last year and started the season strong with consecutive games of at least 25 Fantasy points, but things went downhill from there, including a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He only had four more games with at least 20 Fantasy points on the season, and he passed for just eight touchdowns. The good news was his rushing prowess with 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, and the Patriots added improved weapons this offseason with Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Julian Edelman is gone, but Newton should improve this season with better talent at receiver, as well as an upgraded offensive line. He could emerge as a waiver-wire addition in all leagues by the end of the year -- assuming he stays ahead of Jones on the depth chart.