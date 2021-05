Cam Sims will compete for a role to be a backup receiver in Washington. He has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season and should not be drafted in any leagues. In 2020, Sims had two games with 14 PPR points, as well as three others with nine PPR points. But he also had nine games with four PPR points or less. At best, Sims will be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries.