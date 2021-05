There's room for someone to step up in the Titans passing game with the departures of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith, and Batson may just end up starting alongside A.J. Brown in 2021. That wouldn't be enough to make him worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues, necessarily, but there's an opportunity for him to become relevant on the waiver wire if he really is the No. 2 option in this passing game. So, keep his name in the back of your head during preseason in case he pops.