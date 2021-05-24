The Cardinals DST will get a bunch of attention in Fantasy drafts because of the high-profile addition of J.J. Watt to their D-line. But that's one of many significant changes the defense made this offseason, none of which promises better statistical results. Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson was replaced by Malcolm Butler, and versatile linebacker Haason Reddick appears to be replaced by rookie Zaven Collins. The squad finished 2020 as a top-15 option, but playing in the explosive NFC West along with dates against offenses in Green Bay, Minnesota, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Dallas, Carolina and Cleveland will make it tough to improve on that status. Unless you like the first couple of games on their schedule, pass on the Cardinals DST with your last pick.