Carson Wentz gets a fresh start this season after being traded to the Colts. Hopefully, Wentz can rebound and become a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback again in all leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deep one-quarterback leagues and a mid-round selection in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. Wentz should benefit with a solid offensive line in Indianapolis, and hopefully guys like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell can help Wentz thrive. He's replacing Philip Rivers, who last year passed for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Wentz averaged just 18.3 Fantasy points per game last year, but he does have three seasons on his resume with at least 20.6 Fantasy points per game in his career. Let's hope being reunited with Frank Reich can help Wentz get back to that level again.