Cedrick Wilson will be the No. 4 receiver for the Cowboys to open this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in most leagues. Wilson will fight for targets behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and it will be hard for Wilson to produce if everyone is healthy. In 2020, Wilson only had two games with more than 12 PPR points on the season.