Even with Joey Bosa and Derwin James back to anchor the Chargers defense, their DST isn't among the most popular choices in Fantasy. For starters, the whole defensive side is in transition -- new head coach Brandon Staley will call the plays, several starters from last year (including Melvin Ingram and Casey Hayward) aren't on the squad, and the linebacker corps is particularly under the microscope. Furthermore, the Chargers have a schedule loaded with top offenses including the Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys, Vikings and of course the Chiefs twice. Throughout the year they'll be a recommended streaming option, but you can probably find a better squad to start 2021 off with.