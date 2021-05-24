You shouldn't count on 11 touchdowns on 72 touches again in 2021 from Chase Claypool. And with JuJu Smith-Schuster back, you may not get a big touch increase either. That makes Claypool a No. 3 receiver best avoided until Round 7 at the earliest. As long as he retains his red zone role he'll have big weekly upside, but he'll be more valuable where catches don't count and most valuable in Best Ball leagues. The future is still bright for the young receiver and he's a solid No. 2 receiver in Dynasty.