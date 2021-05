Chase McLaughlin signed with the Browns in May, and he will attempt to win the starting kicker job from Cody Parkey this season. Even if McLaughlin is No. 1 on the depth chart he should not be drafted in most Fantasy leagues. He ended 2020 with the Jets and appeared in one game and only had two PATs and no field goal attempts. If he is the Browns kicker for Week 1, then you can consider adding him off the waiver wire.