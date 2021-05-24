The Chiefs DST has finished as a top-10 unit in each of the past three seasons. You could quit reading this right now and draft them with one of your final two picks if you want, but you should also know their defensive line is actually improving. Joining Chris Jones and Frank Clark on the D-line is Jarran Reed, formerly of the Seahawks. The trio should make a good front for a defense that somehow comes up with contributors every season. The schedule will be rough -- nearly every single opponent they'll face has a strong offense -- but their pass rush pressure combined with their ball hawking secondary and whatever they get from their special teams (Mecole Hardman returned punts last year) should be pretty good. One of your last two picks could be used on this DST.