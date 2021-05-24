Fantasy managers might not feel comfortable trusting Chris Carson as a No. 2 running back. Carson, 27 just after the season starts, figures to remain the primary rusher for the Seahawks, but to what degree? His carries per game sunk from 18.5 in 2019 to 11.8 in 2020. As such, Carson had just four games out of 12 with 15-plus carries and seven with 15-plus touches. Those were also down from 2019. There's no guarantee Carson will regain his previous workload, especially coming off a season where he missed four games and still has a number of talented young rushers on the depth chart behind him. Tack on a tough slate that includes the Steelers, Saints, Washington, Bears and the NFC West, and Carson feels riskier than ever. The bottom line: he's delivered nice Fantasy weeks about half of the time over each of his past two seasons, and that's probably close to what a good year would look like from him at this point. Whether you think he can get there or not will determine when you take him, but expect Carson to get snagged between 30th and 40th overall.