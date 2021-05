Conley should be good for a few big games a year, usually when he gets behind the defense for a big play. In a Houston offense with little established talent and a QB in Deshaun Watson who hits big plays as well as anyone, he could actually make an impact. But it's unlikely to be one Fantasy players will be particularly interested in -- his best season saw him finish with 775 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Outside of the deepest leagues, Conley can be ignored on Draft Day.