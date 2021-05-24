After a breakout 2019 as one of Fantasy's best players overall at any position with Jameis Winston, Chris Godwin didn't return value on his 2020 ADP. Of course, an injury played a key factor in that. The main reasons to love Godwin in 2020 (his talent plus the volume upside as Tom Brady's primary slot receiver) are still there for 2021. In the postseason, Godwin saw 32 targets in four games. He also scored four TDs in December and January. Recency bias is likely to impact his ADP and makes Godwin a strong target in Round 5 with a high floor and a high ceiling in PPR leagues.