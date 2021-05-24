Chris Herndon should be the starting tight end for the Jets again this season, and hopefully 2021 allows him to finally showcase his skills as a viable Fantasy option. Adam Gase and Sam Darnold are gone, and hopefully the upgrades in New York will bring out the best in Herndon. He closed 2020 with at least 13 PPR points in each of his final two games, and he has the upside to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. But first he has to prove himself, which is why Herndon won't be drafted in most formats. If Herndon does start out the season playing well, then he should be added off the waiver wire in all leagues.