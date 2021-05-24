McCaffrey entered the year as the first player selected in most leagues, but his 2020 season was wrought with the injury bug. In the games McCaffrey did play, he lived up to the hype from a production standpoint and it's easy to see why. RB targets are the name of the game in any league that uses full or half-point PPR scoring, and he's the surest bet in the NFL for those. More underrated is McCaffrey's role in the red zone -- second only to maybe Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. With Mike Davis moving on to Atlanta, Carolina potentially upgrading at QB with Sam Darnold, and the return of RB-friendly OC Joe Brady, McCaffrey should be the first overall pick in every format.