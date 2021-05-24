Hubbard's production at the collegiate level jumps off the charts, and he projects as a fit for Joe Brady's offensive system. Mike Davis showed what a running back was capable of producing in this system if Christian McCaffrey is forced to miss time with an injury. Given the state of the RB position, the lack of depth at RB after Davis signed with Atlanta and McCaffrey's injury history, Hubbard makes for an excellent late-round dart throw if the manager who drafts McCaffrey makes the mistake of not handcuffing him. If you're that manager, draft Hubbard behind CMC.