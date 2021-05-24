After sky-high expectations in 2020, Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns as a post-hype breakout candidate with top-20 appeal in 2021. He actually started off his rookie season with some good numbers, averaging 11.7 non-PPR/15.1 PPR points per game in his first six. Then the Chiefs acquired Le'Veon Bell ... and gave some work to fellow back Darrel Williams ... and then Edwards-Helaire got hurt. No wonder his playing time, touches and Fantasy totals shriveled. So why trust him now? Despite Williams sticking around and the Chiefs adding long-time pass-down specialist Jerick McKinnon, Edwards-Helaire is still considered Kansas City's best back. It wouldn't be surprising to see him fall into 15 touches per week, and it would be most excellent if he could pick up the short-yardage/goal-line role he barely had last year. A much-improved offensive line and a fairly good schedule also helps. Edwards-Helaire is worth the late second-round price tag.