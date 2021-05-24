At the beginning of the offseason, Kmet looked like one of the prime breakout candidates at tight end. But that's when we expected the team to move on from Jimmy Graham. With Graham still on the roster, Kmet profiles as a dart throw towards the end of your draft. Kmet's emergence at the end of 2020 saw him earn 30 targets over the team's final five regular season games. But even in that stretch he was outscored by Jimmy Graham and 18 other tight ends. Kmet's Dynasty value is far more interesting; in that format he should be viewed as a borderline No. 1 tight end with top-five upside in the future.