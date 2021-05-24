The Colts DST emerged as one of the best in the league for Fantasy in 2020, and it has had very little turnover from that group that finished third in Fantasy points last season while also adding a pair of edge rushers with their first two draft picks in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Expectations should be pretty high for this group then, especially playing in a division with the likes of Houston and Jacksonville, which could be pretty messy offensively. The Colts are a solid DST to target in the last two rounds of your draft and should be worth using most weeks against most matchups.