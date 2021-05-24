Cooper Kupp is a bounce-back candidate after posting a three-year low in Fantasy points per game in 2020 (13.5 in PPR, 7.3 in non-PPR). Getting Matthew Stafford at quarterback is an upgrade for the Rams, but his downfield nature may work against Kupp, who was Jared Goff's security blanket in the slot for four years. Kupp has averaged north of eight targets per game over the past two seasons -- any fluctuation with that would impact him greatly as 45.5% of his 2020 PPR production came from receptions, fourth-most of any receiver who scored at least 80 PPR points. Kupp will remain a regular in the Rams offense, but there is some concern about him rejoining the ranks of No. 2 receivers. The safer plan is to view him as a top-shelf No. 3 choice. Aggressive drafters may opt to take him by Round 4, but the safer spot is Round 5 in PPR formats and maybe even early Round 6 in non-PPR formats.