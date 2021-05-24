Corey Davis was one of the biggest surprises in Fantasy in 2020, and he has an opportunity to emerge as a reliable No. 3 Fantasy WR as the Jets' No. 1 option. Davis was pretty much left for dead as a Fantasy option heading into 2020 -- the Titans didn't even pick up his fifth-year option before the season. So it was a surprise when he emerged as a pretty strong Robin to A.J. Brown's Batman in the Titans offense. The question now is whether he can be a No. 1 for the Jets, and whether the Jets offense will be good enough for it to matter. Davis is a nice target as a bench WR with some upside.