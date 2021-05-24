One of Trevor Lawrence's top receivers at Clemson, Cornell Powell heads to Kansas City with dreams of being a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes. He's more of a powerful receiver than one that plays with a lot of finesse and technique, which may not bode well for his future. But he did make some splash plays in college (four receptions of 50-plus yards in 2020) and plays aggressively. There isn't a receiver on the Chiefs roster quite like him, so maybe he'll earn some playing time. Powell should only get picked late in the deepest of keeper leagues and in mid-Round 3 or later in rookie-only drafts.