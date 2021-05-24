The hope is that Courtland Sutton comes back better than ever from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 of last season. The stakes couldn't be higher -- Sutton is entering a contract year and could be among the league's highest-paid receivers with a big campaign. But when we last saw him regularly in 2019, he had a 58% catch rate (54% from Drew Lock), 7.8 targets per game (8.0 with Lock) and didn't have to share the field with Jerry Jeudy. Since Sutton's injury, Lock's made no improvement as a passer, nor has Jeudy nor fellow 2020 rookie K.J. Hamler become established pass catchers. So there's certainly a chance Sutton can re-emerge to help Fantasy managers, but it's going to be tough if he's sharing targets more frequently and doesn't have a strong catch rate with them. Round 6 is a good time to add Sutton to rosters as a No. 3 option with No. 2 potential.