The Cowboys DST had a rough season in 2020, and we don't expect the unit to play at a high level this year, although Dallas spent plenty of picks in the NFL Draft to improve with rookies Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox. Still, the Cowboys DST is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Last season, the Cowboys had just 31 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions, and Dallas held opponents to 28.1 points per game. We don't see a dramatic improvement coming for Dallas on defense, and the Cowboys DST is just a low-end Fantasy option in most formats. At best, the Cowboys DST will be a waiver-wire addition during the season.