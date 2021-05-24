Game film advocates pointed to Curtis Samuel's ability to seamlessly create separation on vertical routes in 2019 (only for Cam Newton to not recognize or not accurately reach him) as a reason he could break out in 2020, but ultimately, the connection with Teddy Bridgewater wasn't much better. Now, in 2021, he reunites with his former OC Scott Turner in Washington, and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is sneakily efficient in the vertical passing game. Samuel makes for an intriguing mid-round flier in his new setting.