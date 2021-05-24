Was Chark's 2019 a fluke, or was he held back by poor quarterback play in 2020? It's an interesting question to consider, but you're going to have to pay a top-80 pick to find out. Is it worth it? Chark should be in a much better situation with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball, and he still showed flashes even with the subpar QB play he was saddled with in 2020. However, with up-and-comer Laviska Shenault and new addition Marvin Jones competing for targets, Chark is no sure thing to be the No. 1 option in a Jacksonville offense that may be pretty run-heavy given how Urban Meyer's teams operated in college. Chark carries 1,000-plus yard upside and could be a big bounce-back candidate this season, but you'll feel better about him as your No. 3 or even No. 4 WR on Draft Day.