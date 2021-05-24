D.J. Moore entered 2020 as one of the top-ranked WRs in Dynasty leagues and was viewed as a borderline WR1 in redraft leagues, but a lack of volume ultimately made him difficult to rely on outside of Best Ball formats. Looking back, it's possible the community underrated the importance of the change at QB and offensive system in projecting Moore's 2020 outlook. Heading into 2021, Moore will have a new QB (Sam Darnold) but will benefit from returning to the same offensive system and from the absence in targets that Curtis Samuel's departure leaves behind. Moore makes for a nice post-hype sleeper candidate.