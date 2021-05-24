If you want to get an idea of how good Dak Prescott can be this season, go back to last year and look at his Fantasy points per game. Prescott was No. 1 in that category among all quarterbacks at 29.8. He was on his way toward a monster season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, and hopefully that quarterback shows up again this season. He's expected to be fine for the start of training camp, and Prescott should thrive in a full season with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott and Blake Jarwin. We like Prescott as a top-five Fantasy quarterback coming into the season, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in one-quarterback leagues and Round 2 in two-quarterback and Superflex formats.