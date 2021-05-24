Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi were supposed to be the future at tight end for the Patriots, but both have been replaced this season when New England added Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency. Now, Keene and Asiasi will both be stuck on the bench. For Keene, he finished the 2020 season with three catches on five targets for 16 yards in six games as a rookie. It's doubtful he'll do much better than that with Smith and Henry on the roster, and Keene should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues.