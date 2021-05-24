Dalton Schultz did a nice job filling in for Blake Jarwin (knee) in 2020, and we'll see what Schultz does this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire addition if he ends up beating out Jarwin for the starting job. While we expect Jarwin to return as the No. 1 tight end in Dallas, keep an eye on Schultz's role in training camp. In 2020, Schultz had five games with at least 11 PPR points, and the majority of his production came without Dak Prescott (ankle). With Prescott back, Schultz could perform even better if he's the starting tight end for Dallas in 2021.