Cook reinforced last year that he is one of the truly elite backs in the game and should be drafted with a top-five pick in all formats. Cook's 16-game pace over the past two seasons puts him at 2,041 yards from scrimmage, 55 receptions and 17 touchdowns. The only problem is that Cook has never actually played 16 games in an NFL season. if he's able to stay healthy for 17 games in 2021 he could legitimately challenge Christian McCaffrey for No. 1 overall. If you draft Cook in the first round, it may be a good idea to take Alexander Mattison in Round 10 or 11.