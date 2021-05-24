Damiere Byrd signed with the Bears in May, and he has the chance to be Chicago's No. 4 receiver this season behind Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller. Byrd isn't worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver wire addition during the year. Byrd played a big role with the Patriots in 2020, but it's hard to see him building off his career-high 47 catches for 604 yards. Keep an eye on Byrd's role in training camp, and if he starts off the season playing well then add him off the waiver wire.