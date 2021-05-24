Damion Ratley signed with the Lions this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve receiver in Detroit. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The 2018 sixth-round pick has been waived or released by three teams within the past seven months. Ratley has six NFL starts to his name, but he's caught only 29 passes in 31 career games, primarily with the Browns. In Detroit, Ratley will be the No. 5 receiver at best behind Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus.