Dan Arnold parlayed a career-best season into a gig with the Panthers in 2021. He'll reunite with Joe Brady, who worked with Arnold when they were together in New Orleans, and he figures to replace Ian Thomas as the main tight end in the Panthers' short-area passing offense. It could lead to a refresh of career-highs from Arnold in 2021, but with others in Carolina almost certain to get a ton of targets from Sam Darnold, there's not much upside. Unless there is some huge preseason buzz, expect Arnold to get swiped in TE-premium leagues and that's it.