Swift should be one of the most popular breakout picks of 2021 and a solid selection in the second round in any format. The 22-year-old should benefit greatly from Anthony Lynn's system, which has consistently been amongst the league leaders in targets to running backs. Last year Swift averaged more than four targets per game and his 6.3 yards per target were above average for any back, much less a rookie. In 2021 he has legitimate 80-catch upside and should see more work on the ground as well. Swift saw 15 touches in five games last year and averaged 20.8 PPR Fantasy points in those five games; that production would have made him the No. 4 back in Fantasy in 2020. In Dynasty, Swift is a top-five back worth a pick at the end of Round 1 in a startup.