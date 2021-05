Can Daniel Carlson be fortunate enough to attempt 35 field goals again in 2021? His opportunities combined with his impressive accuracy (94.3% of field goals made) pushed him to the third-best kicker in Fantasy last season. Unfortunately, it's hard to envision the Raiders being as explosive offensively. It's also tough to see Carlson, who made 73.1% of his field goals in 2019, match the near-perfect percentage. At best he's worth a final-round pick just to see if he picks up where he left off.