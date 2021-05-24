There was a lot of hype for Daniel Jones in 2020 as a borderline starting Fantasy quarterback, but he failed to deliver in his sophomore campaign. Hopefully, things click for him in Year 3, but he's only worth drafting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues with a mid-round pick. In one-quarterback leagues, Jones could be a waiver-wire addition if things go right. The Giants are trying to help Jones this season by giving him new weapons in Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Kyle Rudolph, and hopefully Saquon Barkley (knee) is back at 100 percent. Along with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram, this is the best receiving corps Jones will have during his tenure with the Giants. He has plenty to prove, and hopefully he delivers. He could emerge as a breakout Fantasy quarterback in 2021 -- or this could be his last season as a starter for the Giants.